Cong demands ex-Karnataka minister Eshwarappa's arrest

The Congress on Thursday said it will continue with its protests till Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa is arrested and booked for murder and corruption, describing his resignation as ''too little, too late''.

Eshwarappa, who is facing charges of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of a civil contractor in Udupi, announced stepping down from his position on Thursday.

''Minister Eshwarappa's belated resignation is too little, too late. Eshwarappa has to be arrested. Section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act must be added to the FIR. The High Court monitored SIT must investigate and file challan. Independent probe of 40% Commission Bommai Government!'' Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

Another Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh alleged that a BJP worker, Santosh Patil, who was also a contractor, had committed suicide and before taking the extreme step, named Eshwarappa as being directly responsible for it.

Patil had mentioned in his dying declaration that the BJP leader should be given the maximum possible punishment, Vallabh claimed, adding that the ''40 per cent commission'' government of the southern state, instead of arresting Eshwarappa, has put former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar and Surjewala, who is the party in-charge for the state, under arrest.

He said all Congress leaders from Karnataka as well as Surjewala are staging a 24-hour dharna in front of the Assembly in Bengaluru for cleansing the BJP-ruled state of corruption.

''Why till date Eshwarappa, who is a cabinet minister and the major culprit of provoking Santosh Patil to commit suicide, is not arrested? Why is Chief Minister (Basavaraj) Bommai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi protecting Eshwarappa? The people of Karnataka as well as the people of the country want an answer,'' Vallabh told reporters here.

He also asked why Bommai has prevented the state police from filing a complaint and lodging a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Eshwarappa.

''We want the answer from Bommaiji, Modiji and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shahji,'' the Congress leader said, adding that his party has demanded Rs one crore as compensation for Patil's family and a job for one of his family members in the Karnataka government.

