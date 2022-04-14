Union Home Secretary in Kashmir ahead of PM visit

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday arrived here to review overall and security preparedness for Amarnath Yatra and elections in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Union Territory later in April, officials said. The Home Secretary arrived here to take stock of progress on various development projects under Prime Minister's Development Programme ahead of Modi's visit to Jammu scheduled for April 24, the officials said. They said Bhalla, who is accompanied by senior officials from the ministry, is also likely to review the security situation in the valley as it prepares for the annual Amaranth yatra after a gap of two years. Security preparedness for elections in the Union Territory is also expected to feature in his meetings with the local officials, they said. The delimitation commission on Jammu and Kashmir has been given time till May to finalise its report. Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Parliament in the just concluded session that elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir after the delimitation exercise is completed.

