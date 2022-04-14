Left Menu

Haryana BJP gets new office in Gurugram

BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday inaugurated a new swanky office here, Guru Kamal, to house the partys state unit. Taking a jibe at Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Khattar said that while he and his government toiled for people, CMs like Kejriwal were indulging in Freebie Politics.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 14-04-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 22:21 IST
Haryana BJP gets new office in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday inaugurated a new swanky office here, ‘Guru Kamal’, to house the party’s state unit. ''We are not here to rule but serve people. The offices are to increase party's outreach and connect with people. The party has both at central and state level proved its mettle and we will establish new milestones ahead as well,” said Nadda.

“We plan to set up 512 offices, out of which 215 have been done,'' he said. The inauguration was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state party president O P Dhankar. Taking a jibe at Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Khattar said that while he and his government toiled for people, CMs like Kejriwal were indulging in ''Freebie'' Politics. ''They just want to play politics without making any effort for people and such politics doesn't last long. People of Punjab will soon know their reality,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
4
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022