Haryana BJP gets new office in Gurugram

BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday inaugurated a new swanky office here, ‘Guru Kamal’, to house the party’s state unit. ''We are not here to rule but serve people. The offices are to increase party's outreach and connect with people. The party has both at central and state level proved its mettle and we will establish new milestones ahead as well,” said Nadda.

“We plan to set up 512 offices, out of which 215 have been done,'' he said. The inauguration was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state party president O P Dhankar. Taking a jibe at Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Khattar said that while he and his government toiled for people, CMs like Kejriwal were indulging in ''Freebie'' Politics. ''They just want to play politics without making any effort for people and such politics doesn't last long. People of Punjab will soon know their reality,'' he said.

