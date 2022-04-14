CM Dhami thanks Rudraprayag BJP MLA for expressing desire to vacate seat for him

Left Menu

Days after Rudraprayag Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bharat Choudhary expressed his desire to vacate his seat for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the latter said that he is grateful to Chaudhary for this move.

Days after Rudraprayag Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bharat Choudhary expressed his desire to vacate his seat for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the latter said that he is grateful to Chaudhary for this move. "I am grateful to Bharat Singh Chaudhary. He has expressed his desire, in front of the people. I will now keep this matter in front of the party's top leadership. The party high command will decide the future course of action," Dhami said to ANI.

Dhami, who was appointed Chief Minister in July last year, lost his seat of Khatima in the Assembly polls -- in keeping with a long-running trend in Uttarakhand, and despite the BJP winning a majority with 47 out of 70 seats overall. Following this, it is expected that a BJP MLA will resign and vacate a seat for Dhami to contest in a by-poll and return to the Assembly.

In March this year, CM Dhami who lost elections from the Khatima state Assembly seat was chosen to continue as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand by the central leadership. (ANI)

