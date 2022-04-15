Left Menu

Taiwan security of global significance, U.S. senator tells island's president

Technology hub Taiwan is a "country of global significance" and its security has implications for the world, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez said on Friday in a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. The comment during a visit to Taipei by a bipartisan group of six U.S. lawmakers, including chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Menendez, in a show of support to the democratic island in the face of Chinese pressure.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 15-04-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 10:13 IST
Taiwan security of global significance, U.S. senator tells island's president
Bob Menendez Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Technology hub Taiwan is a "country of global significance" and its security has implications for the world, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez said on Friday in a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen.

The comment during a visit to Taipei by a bipartisan group of six U.S. lawmakers, including chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Menendez, in a show of support to the democratic island in the face of Chinese pressure. The United States has no formal relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan but is its most important international backer and arms supplier.

"With Taiwan producing 90% of the world's high-end semiconductor products, it is a country of global significance, consequence, and impact, and therefore it should be understood the security of Taiwan has a global impact," Menendez told Tsai in a meeting in the presidential office broadcast live online. The visit, and his use of the word "country" to refer to Taiwan, is likely to infuriate China, which dismisses any suggestion Taiwan is a country. China regards the island as one of its provinces.

Menendez acknowledged that the Chinese government was "very unhappy" with the delegation's visit but that would not dissuade the delegation from supporting Taiwan. Taiwan has been heartened by the U.S. support offered by the Biden administration, which has repeatedly talked of its "rock-solid" commitment to the democratically governed island.

That has added to strains in Sino-U.S. relations. The delegation, which arrived late on Thursday from Australia for an unannounced two-day trip, will also meet Taiwan's foreign minister, Joseph Wu, and defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.

Menendez, a Democrat, is a staunch supporter of Taiwan. In February he co-proposed a bill that would require the United States to negotiate the renaming of Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington as the "Taiwan Representative Office".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022