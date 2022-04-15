Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami to visit Delhi today

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to visit Delhi on Friday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-04-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 15:07 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami to visit Delhi today
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to visit Delhi on Friday. He will be coming to participate in Ayodhya Parv on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Rudraprayag Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bharat Choudhary expressed his desire to vacate his seat for Dhami, the latter said that he is grateful to Chaudhary for this move. In March this year, CM Dhami lost elections from the Khatima state Assembly seat was chosen to continue as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand by the central leadership. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022