Guj: Bulldozers used to remove `encroachments', bushes in violence-hit Khambhat

Local administration in the BJP-ruled Gujarat on Friday used bulldozers to remove illegal structures as well as some vegetation in Khambhat town where a Ram Navami procession had allegedly come under attack on April 10.

BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have seen this kind of action following communal violence. On similar lines, a drive against illegal structures, some of which belonged to those involved in the April 10 violence, was started in Khambhat town of Anand district, said district collector M Y Daxini.

Apart from wooden cabins and concrete structures, the local administration is also clearing the bushes in Shakarpura area because miscreants had used them to hide after throwing stones on the Ram Navami procession, said the official.

''Miscreants had used the cover of bushes and thick vegetation to attack the procession. So we have launched a drive, using bulldozers, to remove the bushes as well as illegal structures standing on government land along a road in Shakarpura area. The drive will continue in the coming days till the entire area is cleared,'' said Daxini.

On the first day, six to seven cabins, including some owned by the accused, were removed using bulldozers and tractors, said the Collector.

Congress MLAs Gyasuddin Shaikh and Imran Khedawala termed the drive unconstitutional and a violation of human rights.

Both the MLAs spoke to Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi on phone and requested him to immediately halt the anti-encroachment drive.

The collector launched the drive without following due process of law, they alleged.

The opposition MLAs, in a joint statement issued here, said the owners of these properties should be served notices first and given a chance to furnish documents and proof about the legality of construction.

On April 10, clashes broke out between two communities in Khambhat after stones were thrown at the Ram Navami procession in Shakarpura area, as per the police.

Anand district Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian had claimed that the communal violence in Khambhat was a ''pre-planned conspiracy'' hatched by a “sleeper module” to achieve the dominance of Muslim community in the town.

Police arrested 11 persons during the probe.

A senior citizen was killed and another injured in the violence. Similar clashes also erupted in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district.

