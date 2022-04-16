Bypolls: TMC, RJD, Congress lead in early trends in counting of votes

Left Menu

Trinamool Congress candidate for the Asansol Lok Sabha by-elections Shatrughan Sinha is leading, as per the early trends in the counting of votes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 14:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress candidate for the Asansol Lok Sabha by-elections Shatrughan Sinha is leading, as per the early trends in the counting of votes. Sinha is leading in Asansol Lok Sabha by-elections with 2,68,058 votes while BJP's Agnimitra Paul is trailing. CPI(M)'s Partha Mukherjee is at a distant third.

As far as the Assembly bypoll trends are concerned, TMC's Babul Supriyo, who is up against BJP's Keya Ghosh and CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim on the Ballygunge Assembly seat in West Bengal, is leading by a margin of 14,084 votes, as per the Election Commission data till 2.20 pm. Rashtriya Janata Dal's Amar Kumar Paswan is leading in the Bochahan Assembly seat of Bihar. The BJP's Baby Kumari is trailing by 36,653 votes.

Congress' Yashoda Niamber Verma is leading against the BJP's Komal Janghel from Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh Assembly seat by 17,530 votes. Jadhav Jayshri Chandrakant of Congress is leading by a margin of 13,990 votes from Maharashtra's Kolhapur North Assembly seat. The BJP candidate Satyajeet (Nana) Kadam is trailing, as per the trends.

The counting of votes began at 8 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

