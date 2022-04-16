Left Menu

'AAP does not make false promises like other parties': Arvind Kejriwal

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said the Punjab government will save money by ending corruption in the state to put it on the path of progress.The AAP does what it says and does not make false promises like other parties, he said, congratulating Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his governments decision to provide free power supply to the people of the state.An honest and patriotic government with clear intentions has come in Punjab.

16-04-2022
'AAP does not make false promises like other parties': Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
The AAP in Punjab has fulfilled its first poll promise of free electricity as it does not make false promises like other parties, party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said the Punjab government will "save money" by ending corruption in the state to put it on the path of progress.

"The AAP does what it says and does not make false promises like other parties," he said, congratulating Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his government's decision to provide free power supply to the people of the state.

"An honest and patriotic government with clear intentions has come in Punjab. We will not allow lack of funds come in the way of progress," said the Delhi Chief Minister. Earlier in the day, Mann announced 300 units of free electricity each month for every household in the state from July 1.

Addressing a gathering at an event in Chandigarh, Mann also said there will be no increase in the electricity tariff for industrial consumers, while free power to the farming community will continue.

The state's information and public relations department advertised the announcement in various newspapers that came out Saturday morning. Free power was one of the major poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party during the Punjab assembly election, and was announced first by Kejriwal in June last year.

