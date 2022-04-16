Left Menu

Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth to visit India from April 17-24

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 19:11 IST
Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will pay an eight-day visit to India beginning Sunday to further strengthen the vibrant ties between the two countries.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday that Jugnauth will travel to Gujarat as well as Varanasi apart from his engagements in New Delhi.

It said Jugnauth will be accompanied by his spouse Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation during his visit from April 17 to 24.

''India and Mauritius enjoy uniquely close ties, bound by shared history, culture and heritage. The upcoming visit will further strengthen the vibrant bilateral ties,'' the MEA said in a statement.

It said Jugnauth will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar on April 19 and the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on April 20, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Apart from official engagements in Gujarat and New Delhi, the prime minister of Mauritius will also visit Varanasi during the visit,'' it said.

