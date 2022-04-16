Left Menu

MSRTC staffers' protest outside Pawar's home: Man held, number of arrests touches 117

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 19:26 IST
MSRTC staffers' protest outside Pawar's home: Man held, number of arrests touches 117
  • Country:
  • India

One more person was arrested on Saturday in connection with the MSRTC staffers' protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Pedder Road residence on April 8, taking the total number of people nabbed so far in the incident to 117, an official said.

Ajit Magare was held from Mumbai in the morning after his name surfaced during the questioning of other accused, he said.

He has been remanded in three-day police custody, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022