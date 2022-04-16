BJP will go to people for 2023 polls with report card on positive governance: CM

The BJP in Karnataka will go before the people for 2023 Assembly elections in the state with positive politics and its report card on positive governance, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

Expressing confidence about the saffron party coming back to power in the state, based on its work and achievements, he chided the opposition Congress for its negative politics and called it ''the Gangotri of corruption''.

''We have the moral right to go before the people with the work we have done and are doing, and the way the BJP has conducted itself in public life...we will go before the people for 2023 assembly polls with the development agenda,'' Bommai said.

Speaking at the inaugural of the Karnataka state BJP executive meet here, he said the party will go before the people with its report card.

''We will go before the people with the programmes that we have done for the poor and underprivileged, support given to women and youth.

''The BJP will do positive politics as it is giving a positive governance in Karnataka. We will go before the people with positive issues for the elections, get their blessing, and thereby ensure that the lotus blooms in the state once again,'' Bommai said. The lotus is the party's election symbol.

The BJP will establish a government in Karnataka that is of, for and by the people, in a ''true sense'', he said, adding that ''this should be our determination...in 2023 it will be our sign of victory and we will have to work unitedly towards it.'' The two-day BJP state executive meeting is being held at Hospet in Vijayanagara district today and tomorrow, which is scheduled to be attended by BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday.

Bommai's stress on positive politics gains significance, as the BJP central leadership had recently asked leaders of its Karnataka unit and ministers to bring the developmental agenda to the fore and showcase the achievements of the government in view of the polls, amid flare-up in communal issues in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the state earlier this month, had set a target of 150 seats (in the 224-member Assembly) to Karnataka BJP leaders for the 2023 elections.

Targeting Congress by stating that it is unable to understand what to do after five state election results and has become directionless, the Chief Minister said the opposition party is unable to take a stand on the hijab row, and are confused on most of the issues.

''Congress is the Gangotri of corruption...they are the ones who started corruption in this country,'' he said, listing out corruption cases during the Congress' tenure in Karnataka and stating that it should be placed before the people.

''Congress has lost power in most states. They think that they have a minuscule chance (of winning) here, they are trying on the basis of it. They have lost everywhere and in the 2023 assembly polls they will face defeat in Karnataka as well,'' he added.

Stating that BJP has begun the ''Vijay Yatra'' for 2023 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today, state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said a message to south of India should go from Karnataka in 2023, and party cadres and leaders should work with a 150-plus target and form a government with absolute majority in the state.

A host of senior BJP leaders including party national general secretaries B L Santosh, Arun Singh, C T Ravi, former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, Sadananda Gowda, several ministers and legislators were among those who attended the inaugural of the state executive today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)