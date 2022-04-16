Left Menu

Guj BJP chief Paatil seeks apology over Subhadra-Rukmini mix-up

Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil on Saturday apologised for confusing Subhadra, Lord Krishnas sister, with Krishnas wife Rukmini during a speech.Speaking at Madhavpur in Porbandar district, Paatil had mistakenly referred to Subhadra as Krishnas wife.

Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil on Saturday apologised for confusing Subhadra, Lord Krishna's sister, with Krishna's wife Rukmini during a speech.

Speaking at Madhavpur in Porbandar district, Paatil had mistakenly referred to Subhadra as Krishna's wife. He was speaking during the Madhavpur Ghed fair which is organised to mark Krishna's marriage to Rukmini, the daughter of King Bhishmaka. Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia was among those who had demanded that the BJP leader apologize over the mix-up.

''A few days back, during a programme, I made a mistake in taking a name. I corrected the mistake in the speech itself, but some people requested me to seek apology on the phone, which I did. Some people insisted that I go to Dwarka for an apology, to which I responded positively,'' said Paatil in a video message. He said he had not made any comment about Lord Krishna or any community, and only got a name wrong.

''But a mistake, after all, is a mistake. I accepted my mistake without any argument. And today, once again I seek apology if due to my speech the sentiments of a community or any person have been hurt,'' Paatil said, also expressing willingness to do the same at Devbhumi Dwarka. On April 12, Modhwadia had posted on social media a video clip of Paatil's speech, and said that those who do not know the relationship between Lord Krishna and Subhadra are ''roaming around as custodians of Hindu religion.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

