Former minister Nakul Dubey expelled from BSP
Senior Bahujan Samaj Party BSP leader and former minister Nakul Dubey was on Saturday expelled from the party for indulging in anti-party activities.BSP chief Mayawati gave this information by tweeting late in the evening. Nakul Dubey Lucknow, ex-minister has been expelled from BSP over indiscipline and indulging in anti-party activities. Dubey was once considered one of the prominent Brahmin faces of the BSP.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-04-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 00:11 IST
Senior Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former minister Nakul Dubey was on Saturday expelled from the party for indulging in anti-party activities.
BSP chief Mayawati gave this information by tweeting late in the evening. ''Nakul Dubey (Lucknow), ex-minister has been expelled from BSP over indiscipline and indulging in anti-party activities.'' Dubey was once considered one of the prominent Brahmin faces of the BSP. He was also a cabinet minister in the BSP government in 2007.
