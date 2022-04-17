Former minister Nakul Dubey expelled from BSP

Senior Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former minister Nakul Dubey was on Saturday expelled from the party for indulging in anti-party activities.

BSP chief Mayawati gave this information by tweeting late in the evening. ''Nakul Dubey (Lucknow), ex-minister has been expelled from BSP over indiscipline and indulging in anti-party activities.'' Dubey was once considered one of the prominent Brahmin faces of the BSP. He was also a cabinet minister in the BSP government in 2007.

