UP exemplary in dealing with violence: Minister Nand Gopal on Delhi violence

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Sunday said the BJP government in his state has been exemplary in dealing with cases of violence and now no one can dare to indulge in such acts.

Gupta made the remarks during a visit here in the wake of violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi which left several people, including cops, injured on Saturday. So far, the Delhi Police has arrested 14 people in connection with the clashes.

''Violence does not have any place in this country. Those indulging in violence have been dealt with sternly and will be dealt with sternly. Uttar Pradesh has set an example in this regard,” Gupta, the industrial development minister, said.

“Whoever in Uttar Pradesh has indulged in rioting or attempted doing it, they have been given the strictest of punishment and the same has happened with mafias as well as anti-social elements. I do not think anyone has the stature or daring to indulge in violence in Uttar Pradesh now,” he told reporters.

The minister is here to participate in the 46th foundation day of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA).

