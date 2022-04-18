Left Menu

Country writing new stories in field of cleanliness: PM Modi

Shri Modi said that be it construction of toilets or disposal of waste, preservation of heritage, or competition for cleanliness, the country is writing new stories in the field of cleanliness today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that public participation has provided new energy to the development of country and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is an example of this.

