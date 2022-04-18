Country writing new stories in field of cleanliness: PM Modi
Shri Modi said that be it construction of toilets or disposal of waste, preservation of heritage, or competition for cleanliness, the country is writing new stories in the field of cleanliness today.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:08 IST
- Country:
- India
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that public participation has provided new energy to the development of country and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is an example of this.
Shri Modi said that be it construction of toilets or disposal of waste, preservation of heritage, or competition for cleanliness, the country is writing new stories in the field of cleanliness today.
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
Advertisement