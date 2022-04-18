Left Menu

Mexican president calls defeat of key power bill "treason"

Reuters | Mexicocity | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 18:24 IST
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Image Credit: Flickr
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said a vote on Sunday night by opposition lawmakers that defeated his planned constitutional overhaul of the electricity market was an act of "treason."

"I believe that yesterday was an act of treason against Mexico committed by a group of legislators who, instead of defending the interests of the people ... became outright defenders of foreign companies," he told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

