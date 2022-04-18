Left Menu

Cong leader Adhir Chowdhury writes to Amit Shah for early resolution of Naga issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 18:54 IST
Cong leader Adhir Chowdhury writes to Amit Shah for early resolution of Naga issue
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urging him to implement the two agreements signed between the central government and the Naga groups for resolving the Naga issue.

Chowdhury said the late Rajiv Gandhi had offered to hold unconditional talks with Naga insurgents over three decades ago and the negotiations started in 1997.

''At present, we have two official agreements between the central government and Naga insurgents -- the framework agreement signed at the residence of Prime Minister on August 3, 2015 between R N Ravi, Interlocutor, and Th. Muivah, General Secretary of NSCN (IM), and the agreed points signed between R N Ravi and the working committee of six factions of Naga Nation Political Groups (NNPGs) on November 17, 2017,'' he said.

''Stakeholders, after consideration of the agreed points, are demanding for implementation of the agreements. In view of the above, I request you to kindly implement the above mentioned agreements so that the Nagaland issue is resolved,'' Chowdhury said in his letter to Shah.

He also said that Governor Ravi, in his address to the Nagaland Assembly in February 2021, had declared that the talks have concluded.

''Thereafter, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio moved a resolution demanding resumption of talks instead of endorsing the implementation of agreements. This is what we call a flip-flop,'' the Congress leader alleged.

The Naga issue has been pending for long and peace talks have been stuck over some matters.

The Centre has been holding peace talks with various factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and the Naga National Political Groups for resolution to the Naga issue and bringing peace to Nagaland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022