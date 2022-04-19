Woman consumes poison outside venue of Nitish event

A woman who was facing marital problems allegedly consumed some poisonous substance outside the venue where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar holds his weekly public interaction programme on Monday, a police officer said.

She was taken to a hospital and is now out of danger.

The incident took place in the evening and by the time, the “Janata Ke Darbaar Mein Mukhyamantri” programme was over, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon said. ''The woman who is in her late 30s is a resident of Naubatpur in Patna. She is facing some marital problems and her husband is in jail. She consumed poison outside the venue of the CM’s Janata Ke Darbar programme,'' Dhillon said.

Police personnel posted there noticed her and took her to the Patna Medical College and Hospital. ''After a thorough examination and proper treatment, she was declared out of danger by the doctors. Later, she was handed over to her parents,” said the SSP. Efforts are on to find out why she had taken that step, he said.

