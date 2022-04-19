People's religious sentiment should be respected: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condemned the recent clashes between members of two communities in certain pockets of the country, especially Jahangirpuri area in Delhi, and said religious sentiments of the people should be respected.

He made the remark here in reply to questions from journalists.

“The police in Bihar have been on a high alert in the wake of the recent clashes between two communities in certain parts of the country. One can hardly find such incidents in Bihar. We must respect religious sentiments of each other,” Kumar said after winding up his public interaction programme “Janata Ke Darbaar Mein Mukhyamantri”. On Saturday evening, clashes broke out between members of two communities while a procession to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti was being taken out in Jahangirpuri area. Communal clashes were also reported in several other states.

Asked about Bihar minister and BJP leader Janak Ram's demand for a nationwide ban on the use of loudspeakers during azaan in mosques, Kumar said, “I am not aware of it. Different religions have different ways of worship. People say whatever comes to their mind.'' ''There should be an atmosphere of love and brotherhood. Every religion has its own way. We should not fight among ourselves over this,” the chief minister said.

Asked about the BJP’s defeat in recent by-polls across four states, Kumar said the outcome hardly mattered. “It will have no impact on the government. This was not a general election,” he said. Kumar said the BJP is analysing the reason for the defeat of the party candidate in Bochahan bypoll in Bihar.

