Ivory Coast leader names central banker Kone as new vice president

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has named Tiemoko Meyliet Kone, currently governor of the West African central bank, as vice president, he told parliament on Tuesday.

He made the announcement during an address to a joint session of the West African country's parliament after previous prime minister Patrick Achi and his government resigned last week.

