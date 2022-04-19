CPI(M) says banning SDPI not "practical"

The CPI(M) on Tuesday did not favour the idea of banning outfits like Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of Popular Front of India (PFI), saying it was not ''practical'', but suggested that the activities of such outfits be tackled by ''isolating'' them from the people.

The BJP criticised the CPI(M)'s approach towards the outfits like PFI, alleging that the southern state will soon witness an alliance between the Left party and the Islamist outfit. CPI(M) Kerala state secretary and senior politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said if an outfit, which is formed on the basis of an ideology, is outlawed, it will take another form and start functioning in the society.

He pointed out that outfits like SDPI evolved after taking many forms.

Noting that there were many organisations with extremist nature actively functioning in the country, Balakrishnan said, ''banning such outfits is not practical.'' ''That is not the solution. Instead, they should be exposed and isolated from the people,'' the CPI(M) leader told reporters, responding to a query in the wake of political killings involving PFI/SDPI and RSS workers in the state.

His statement comes amid growing demand from the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits that the SDPI and its parent organisation PFI should be banned in the country.

Talking to media in Kannur, BJP state president K Surendran alleged that a CPI(M) ideologue in Kerala had recently welcomed the PFI into the Left fold and it was the clear example of growing bond between the two parties.

The CPI(M) has decided to take disciplinary action against a party leader from Kozhikode who reacted strongly against the ''Love Jihad'' incidents in the state. The CPI(M)'s such move is to appease the PFI, Surendran alleged. Briefing the media in Thiruvananthapuram after the CPI(M) state committee meeting, Balakarishnan condemned the back to back killings of a PFI leader and and an RSS leader in Palakkad district recently, describing them as ''premeditated'' and accused both the organisations of fanning communal tension in the state.

He alleged that the aim of the RSS and the SDPI was to gain political mileage through such killings. Alleging conspiracy to ''destroy religious harmony'' in the southern state, Balakrishnan said the CPI(M) would carry out a state-wide campaign in the state on April 25 and 26 to ''expose'' the activities of the RSS and SDPI. He also announced the decision of the CPI(M) state committee to appoint senior leader E P Jayarajan as the convenor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the place of A Vijayaraghavan, who was elected to the politburo of the party in the Party Congress held in Kannur last week.

The CPI(M) also appointed senior leader P Sasi as the political secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following the selection of Puthalath Dinesan, who held the role in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) till recently, in the CPI(M)'s state secretariat.

