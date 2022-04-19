Left Menu

Anyone with grievances should approach me, Bengal BJP chief tells party members

Amid the internal bickering in the West Bengal unit of the BJP over by-poll defeat, the partys state president, Sukanta Majumdar, on Monday said that those having grievances should directly speak to him instead of approaching the media.Majumdar, during the day, held a meeting with district leaders and senior members of the state unit.All those with grievances or complaints can come to me or seek an audience with central leaders.

Anyone with grievances should approach me, Bengal BJP chief tells party members
Amid the internal bickering in the West Bengal unit of the BJP over by-poll defeat, the party’s state president, Sukanta Majumdar, on Monday said that those having grievances should directly speak to him instead of approaching the media.

Majumdar, during the day, held a meeting with district leaders and senior members of the state unit.

''All those with grievances or complaints can come to me or seek an audience with central leaders. Instead of approaching the media with their views, they can come to me at any time. They can also get in touch with central leaders or those in charge,'' he said.

Shortly after results of two bypolls were announced in Bengal, with the TMC bagging both the seats, BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra said that his party's state unit leadership should take steps to resolve problems in the camp instead of pretending ''everything is alright''.

On Monday, too, he asked the state unit to set the house in order by identifying the lacunae.

In the just-concluded bypolls, TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha defeated BJP's Agnimitra Paul in Asansol Lok Sabha constituency by over three lakh votes, while former Union minister Babul Supriyo clinched the Ballygunge assembly seat, beating nearest CPI(M) rival, Saira Shah Halim, by 20,228 votes. Interestingly, both Sinha and Supriyo are former BJP members.

Majumdar, during his address, announced a series of programmes to mobilise the party's rank and file in the state ''We will be holding a 'Save Democracy' programme in the state. A mega rally will be held on May 2. The day after, we will hold a Satyagraha programme. We will observe May 3 as black day,'' he said.

The party has also decided to observe Shahid Diwas in May to honour the victims of post-poll violence in the state, Majumdar added.

Assembly poll results were declared on May 2 last year, paving the way for the TMC’s third term in office in West Bengal.

The BJP had alleged that its members were subjected to attacks and torture by TMC activists post the declaration of poll results.

