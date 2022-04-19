Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 23:53 IST
Will not form alliance with Sena: BJP leader Mungantiwar
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday said his party will not form an alliance with the Shiv Sena -- its former ally -- in future.

Speaking during his party's `Poll Khol' campaign against the Shiv Sena which controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he said the BJP will now expose the Sena's ''corruption'' in the civic body.

“BJP will not forge any alliance in future with Shiv Sena to attain power. We are here now to expose Sena's corrupt practices in BMC,'' Mungantiwar said.

Shiv Sena and BJP, allies for decades, fell out over the chief minister's post after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

