Telangana Minister describes Guv's remarks on TRS govt as 'irresponsible'

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's comments on various issues, including violation of protocol by officials during her visits to districts, are ''painful and irresponsible,'' said state Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav here on Wednesday.

The Minister's reaction comes a day after Soundararajan said disagreement between the Governor and duly elected Chief Minister of state will affect the state's well-being.

Yadav said the Governor was talking more like a political leader which is 'regrettable.' ''In the Indian democracy, we (state government) are elected by the people, not nominated. Ours ( TRS) is a two-time elected government by the people. The comments made by her is painful...also irresponsible,'' he said in a press conference.

Speaking after releasing coffee table books on ''One among and amongst the people'' and ''A year of positivity'' at a function held in Chennai, Soundararajan took potshots at the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government and said Puducherry is an example of how much the people will benefit if the Governor and Chief Minister cherish cordial ties between them.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, also hold additional portfolio as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Yadav said, ''Our Governor where ever she goes, speaks in the press with over enthusiasm. It is not a correct procedure.'' He suggested that the Governor has to come in a 'different form' if she wants to indulge in politics, and not as the constitutional head of the state.

The Animal Husbandry Minister took exception to the Governor holding press conferences, saying it is a constitutional post, which has certain limitations.

The state government which is developing Telangana in all aspects does not need to work with the Governor on a day-to-day basis, so it is not fair on her part to say that it is tough working with the CM (of Telangana).

''Our government, our chief minister gave utmost respect to her as a lady Governor. But she is speaking to press on political issues. This is a publicly elected government and she can not make such comments to media,'' the Minister said. On an open broadside, both the TRS government and the Governor have indulged in war of wars on several issues with the former accusing her of acting beyond the authority while the latter raised protocol issues during her tours.

