Will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maha CM's residence on April 23: MLA Ravi Rana

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Independent MLA Ravi Rana on Wednesday said that he will come to Mumbai and recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 23.

Speaking to reporters, the MLA from Badnera in Vidarbha region said he wants the chief minister to recite the devotional hymn otherwise he will read it aloud along with his supporters outside the latter's residence.

''I will come to Mumbai on Saturday and recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. I want him to recite it otherwise, I will read it out aloud along with my supporters,'' the MLA said.

Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, is located in the western suburb of Bandra here.

Earlier last week, Rana had asked Thackeray to recite the devotional hymns at his residence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, drawing severe criticism from the Shiv Sena, which accused him of stoking communal disharmony in the state.

Former mayor of Mumbai and Sena leader Kishori Pednekar had hit back at Rana for targeting the chief minister.

Rana and his wife Navneet, who won the state Assembly and Lok Sabha seats respectively as independent candidates, are known to have an unofficial understanding with the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

