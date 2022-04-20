T’gana BJP meets Governor over “false cases” against members of Oppn parties, others

Alleging that the ruling TRS leaders in Telangana indulged in intimidation against activists of rival parties, among others, BJP in Telangana on Wednesday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to order a CBI probe to “unearth nexus among TRS leaders, public representatives, and the police”.

A delegation of BJP leaders met the Governor and sought her intervention into the alleged excesses of the TRS leaders.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, BJP cited the recent alleged suicide of a party activist Sai Ganesh in Khammam and also the suicide of a mother and her son at Kamareddy town.

BJP had alleged that Sai Ganesh took the extreme step as he was ''upset over police harassment and a rowdy-sheet being opened at the behest of a (State) minister''.

The woman’s son, a realtor, had alleged that Ramayampet town municipal chairman of TRS, among others, had harassed him.

“The incidents that had happened in Khammam and Ramayampet are symptomatic of what is happening in Telangana. The TRS goons are taking recourse to terror and the police are actively collaborating with them by foisting false cases against anybody who questioned either the TRS leaders or the government,” the BJP said.

“Ever since the TRS came to power in 2018, a sense of superciliousness infiltrated their minds. Somehow, no one knows how, along with the Chief Minister, every TRS worker thinks that the people of Telangana are their slaves. The police in many cases are hand-in-glove with the culprits and in some cases they remain mute spectators,” it said.

Only a CBI investigation would unearth the alleged nexus among TRS leaders, public representatives and the police, the party claimed.

If the “nexus” is not exposed and curtailed, it would prove very dearer to the very foundations of democracy, it said.

Union MoS for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited the family of Sai Ganesh on Wednesday in Khammam.

He tweeted that he requested the district administration to investigate the “suicide” of Sai Ganesh.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is currently on a ‘padayatra’ in Mahabubnagar district, held a protest, while the saffron party also organised protest demonstrations at various places in the State, BJP general secretary of the State Premender Reddy said in a release.

Premender Reddy said State Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar should be removed from his post in connection with the “suicide” of Sai Ganesh.

A police official, however, had said the cases were proportionate to the acts committed by Sai Ganesh and the charges were invoked as per the offences.

