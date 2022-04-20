When I raise my voice for justice is it chaos? BJP MP Kirodi Meena

The BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena hit back at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday for accusing him of creating chaos in the state and said he raises the voice of the poor and fights for their rights.

He accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of ''doing nothing but appeasement''.

Meena said that he holds dharnas and agitations to raise the issues concerning the people which is why the Congress government arrests him.

''If Kirodi Meena seeks justice, is it chaos? A priest was burnt alive (in Karauli) and a tribal flag was removed from the Ambagarh fort. When I raise my voice for justice, is it chaos?'' he posed.

In October 2020, a priest died after he was set on fire allegedly by five people who wanted to encroach on a temple land in Rajasthan's Karauli district. In June last year, tension had escalated between the Meenas and Hindu organisations after a saffron flag atop the Ambagarh fort was removed by a group of youths from the Meena community, allegedly led by independent MLA Ramkesh Meena.

Cross FIRs were lodged at Jaipur's Transport Nagar police station on July 22.

On August 1, 2021, Kirodi Meena was detained after he unfurled a tribal flag on the wall of the fort by hoodwinking the heavy police force deployed at the monument.

Mentioning his various agitation against the state government, Meena said, ''After 2018, I have done 86 stirs without violence. I will not let Dalits be insulted.'' ''I have done agitations with the permission of the party,'' he said.

About multiple contenders to be the chief ministerial candidate of the BJP, Meena asked rhetorically, ''Who does not want to be CM?'' ''Everyone wants to be (chief minister), but the party will decide it. Whoever is deserving it will be made the CM. As for having many contenders, it is a good thing that the party has many faces,'' the BJP MP said.

Meena said elections have been fought everywhere in the name of Modi and the party has also got success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)