We are on road to hell:Chidambaram on Jahangirpuri demolition

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday attacked the BJP over bulldozers razing several structures in violence-hit Jahangirpuri during an anti-encroachment drive, saying ''we see the rule of law break down everyday'' and soon there will be ''no law and no rules''.

Several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque were brought down on Wednesday morning as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

The Supreme Court had to intervene twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind against the demolition.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said, ''We see the Rule of Law break down every day.Soon there will be no law and no rules.'' ''Once arbitrary 'Orders' override 'Law', we are on the road to hell. The Bulldozer represents the arbitrary 'Order'. The Supreme Court represents 'Law'. Yesterday, we saw the Bulldozer defy the Law. Let's see what happens today,'' the former home minister said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also attacked the government on Wednesday over the use of bulldozers in violence-hit areas and alleged that this is a demolition of India's constitutional values and targeted against the poor and minorities.

