Building of SP leader's kin demolished in UP's Shahjahanpur

According to District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh, the structure was constructed on government land measuring 450 sq feet.Three bulldozers were pressed into service to raze the illegal construction, he said, adding that another plot grabbed by the former MLA was also freed.The building was rented to a doctor.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 21-04-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 19:26 IST
An ''illegal'' structure owned by the family of a former BJP MLA who had crossed over to the Samajwadi Party before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was on Thursday demolished by the administration here. The action has come two days after former MLA Roshanlal Verma said he hopes for justice from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He had accused his political rivals of conspiring against him.

Tilhar SDM Himanshu Upadhyay had told PTI on Tuesday that following complaints against the former MLA, a team of revenue officials were sent to take measurement of the structure. According to District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh, the structure was constructed on government land measuring 450 sq feet.

Three bulldozers were pressed into service to raze the illegal construction, he said, adding that another plot ''grabbed'' by the former MLA was also freed.

The building was rented to a doctor. It was in the name of Verma’s daughter-in-law Ruchi Verma.

Ruchi Verma's lawyer Anup Kumar Trivedi said he had approached the civil judge for a stay order and it had reserved its order but the administration initiated the action without any notice.

A petrol pump owned by SP's Bhojipura MLA Shazil Islam Ansari was razed in Bareilly district earlier this month.

