BJP president J P Nadda on Himachal Pradesh visit for 2 days

Naddas trip will be confined to Kangra, the states most important district politically.This will be Naddas second visit to the state, where assembly polls are going to be held later this year.

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from Friday during which he will attend a number of public programmes, including a road show and a rally.

Party's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will conduct a road show in Nagrota Bagwan and later address a rally there on Friday. Nadda's trip will be confined to Kangra, the state's most important district politically.

This will be Nadda's second visit to the state, where assembly polls are going to be held later this year. He was on a three-day trip to the state earlier.

The BJP is in power in the state where the Congress is its main opposition, with the Aam Aadmi party also flexing its muscles following its impressive poll win in neighbouring Punjab.

