AAP leader Raghav Chadha in World Economic Forum's Young Global Leader's list for 2022

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Senior Leader and Rajya Sabha Member Raghav Chadha was honoured as a Young Global Leader for 2022 by the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, said a press release on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:07 IST
AAP leader Raghav Chadha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Senior Leader and Rajya Sabha Member Raghav Chadha was honoured as a Young Global Leader for 2022 by the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, said a press release on Thursday. The Forum of Young Global Leaders Community is aligned with the World Economic Forum (WEF). The Forum encourages leaders across borders and sectors to shape a more inclusive and sustainable future, added the press release.

WEF described the members of the list as "the world's most promising 109 Young Global Leaders under the age of 40, involved in activities from green energy and health equity to refugee rights and education reform". The list also features the likes of Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. On the occasion, Chadha said, "I am honoured and humbled to have been selected as a World Economic Forum's Young Global Leader for the year 2022. This is not an award for past success, but a recognition of the potential that 'Kejriwal School of Politics' has to reshape the political landscape and bring about public service and nation-building in its truest sense."

The Young Global Leaders felicitation is an acknowledgement of his immense talent. In the words of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he is an honest, dedicated, patriotic and stylish leader. After the announcement of the award, Kejriwal congratulated him on Twitter. In reply to the CM's wishes, Chadha said, "Thank you, Sir. It is because of your transformational leadership that millions of youngsters like myself started believing that honest politics is possible. I will forever be grateful to you for your constant mentorship." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

