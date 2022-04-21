Govt responsible for Haryana’s power crisis: Surjewala

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday held Haryana’s BJP-led government responsible for the “power crisis” in the state, saying people are suffering daily power cuts in this summer heat due to the mismanagement by the government.

“The people are facing problems but a 600- megawatt unit in Khedar has been lying closed for the past 19 months and a 660-MW unit in Jhajjar has remained non-functional for the last eight to nine months,” said Surjewala. The state government claims to have an installed power capacity of 12,175 MW but why is only 6,000 MW of power available in the state, Surjewala asked in a statement.

He further said the government should explain “why coal stock for only seven to eight days is left in Yamunanagar and Panipat thermal plants and what is the government doing to restore the supply?” The senior Congress leader said 65 lakh domestic electricity consumers, 6.57 lakh agriculture consumers and 1.16 lakh industrial consumers “were suffering hours of declared and undeclared electricity cuts despite the state having surplus power”. “The BJP-led government is directly responsible for the power crisis. There is no power scarcity in the state but the mismanagement and maladministration on the part of the BJP-JJP government have made people suffer,” Surjewala, a former Haryana Minister, said.

“The state government should explain why it was not taking the 1,424 MW of electricity from Adani Power at the agreed rate of Rs 2.94 per unit for the last one year as per the 2008's Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between the Adani Power and Haryana Government,” he demanded to know.

“Despite the long-term PPA for cheaper power, why is the Haryana government burdening people by buying electricity at five to six times higher rates? What is the reason for this?” he asked.

He said it is a hard fact that several power plants were set up in Yamunanagar, Jharli and Khedar during the Congress tenure “but the present state government permanently shut down four functional power plants and is keeping two more shut for one or the other reason, which is leading to the present power crisis”.

A few days ago, Haryana's Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala had said there was no shortage of power in Haryana and the supply of electricity will be ensured even if the government has to purchase it at Rs 12 per unit from outside the state.

Chautala had also said the state has sufficient stock of coal and the power production will not be interrupted at any thermal plant due to its shortage.

For over a week, the opposition parties, however, have been slamming the state government, alleging that the power crisis in the state is getting worse.

''The state government is proving to be a failure on every front, whose repercussions people of the state have to bear,'' Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja had tweeted earlier.

The Haryana unit of the Aam Aadmi Party had also targeted the government, saying that the people of the state were reeling under power cuts in this intense summer heat.

