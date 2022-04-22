U.S. Vice President Harris' chief of staff leaving, will be replaced by top adviser

Left Menu

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' chief of staff is leaving the administration and will be replaced by top adviser Lorraine Voles, Harris said on Thursday, the latest shake-up in the vice president's office. The departure of Tina Flournoy comes less than a month after Harris announced that her deputy chief of staff would leave in May.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2022 03:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 03:28 IST
The departure of Tina Flournoy comes less than a month after Harris announced that her deputy chief of staff would leave in May. "Tina has been a valued advisor and confidant to me and tremendous leader for the office," Harris said in a written statement announcing the change. "Tina is the consummate public servant and I will continue to rely on her advice, counsel and friendship."

Voles, who previously served as Vice President Al Gore's communications director and as an advisor to Hillary Clinton, was hired by Harris last summer. Flournoy's exit marks the latest from Harris's team. On March 21, Harris's National Security Adviser Nancy McEldowney said she is stepping down from her role. The White House said she will be succeeded by her deputy, Philip Gordon.

Harris's communications team, which had a turbulent first year marked by several messaging failures, has also had several high profile departures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

