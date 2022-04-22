Left Menu

Donald Trump Jr. agrees to meet with House panel probing Jan. 6 Capitol attack -New York Times

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 04:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 04:37 IST
Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to meet in the near future with the U.S. House of Representatives panel that is probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the New York Times reported Thursday, citing a source.

Trump, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, is set to meet with the House committee under his own will and without the threat of a subpoena, the outlet said without reporting when the testimony was scheduled. A request for comment from the House committee investigating the Capitol siege was not immediately returned to Reuters.

The meeting would come in the wake of appearances by other Trump family members before the select committee investigating the events that lead to the deadly raid on the Capitol building in protest against the result of the 2020 presidential election. Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's daughter and one of his senior White House advisers, testified for about eight hours earlier this month days after Jared Kushner, her husband and former White House adviser, testified to the committee.

