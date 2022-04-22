Left Menu

Kenya's former president Kibaki dies at 90

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 22-04-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 15:20 IST
Mwai Kibaki Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Mwai Kibaki, who served as Kenya's third president from 2003 to 2013, has died aged 90, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Friday.

Kibaki is credited with reviving Kenya's then-ailing economy, but his tenure was marred by deadly violence that erupted following his disputed re-election in December 2007. Kenyatta ordered a mourning period to honor Kibaki, during which flags will be flown at half-mast.

