India says no pressure from UK's Johnson over India's stance on Russia's invasion

India has not explicitly condemned the invasion by Russia, its biggest supplier of military hardware. "They did discuss the Ukraine issue but there was no pressure," Harsh Vardhan Shringla said after the premiers met in New Delhi.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 16:19 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson put no pressure on his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over New Delhi's position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine when they met on Friday, India's foreign secretary told reporters. India has not explicitly condemned the invasion by Russia, its biggest supplier of military hardware.

"They did discuss the Ukraine issue but there was no pressure," Harsh Vardhan Shringla said after the premiers met in New Delhi. "Prime Minister Johnson shared his perspective on it, Prime Minister Modi shared ours - which is that the Russia-Ukraine war should end immediately. There was no pressure of any kind."

