AIATF chairman Bitta seeks SFJ’s chief deportation

Terming outlawed pro-Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu an “agent of China and Pakistan”, All-India Anti-Terrorist Front chairman Maninderjeet Singh Bitta on Thursday demanded his deportation to India.

The demand came amid Pannu's alleged threat to hoist SJF flags at divisional commissioners' offices from Gurgaon to Ambala in Haryana on April 29 to mark the 36th anniversary of the ‘Khalistan Declaration Day’.

“Pannu is just an agent of Pakistan and China,” Bitta told reporters here at a news conference while demanding from the government to initiate action for his deportation. Asserting that he came before the media to “challenge” Pannu, Bitta dared the SJF chief to an open debate with him on the issue of Khalistan and said the banned outfit’s dream to create a Khalistan will never become true.

Stating that Pannu uses social media to spread threatening videos and messages, Bitta said, “We will never accept his social media terror.” A former Youth Congress leader, Bitta was injured in a bomb blast by pro-Khalistan militants in 1993 in front of the Youth Congress headquarters on Raisina Road in New Delhi. Bitta also said the farmer movement had lost its path, which people like Pannu took advantage of and ''dared to insult the Tricolour”.

“Now they have threatened to hoist Khalistani flags in Haryana but their dreams will never come true,” he added.

Flanked by his outfit’s colleagues Vinod Bhardwaj and Naveen Sharma during the news conference, Bitta also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking Article 370 of the Constitution, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its “special status” and bifurcating it into two Union Territories.

He termed Article 370 as a “cancer” for the country.

