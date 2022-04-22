Left Menu

Mauritius PM meets with UP CM Adityanath, Governor Patel

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 22-04-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 18:11 IST
Mauritius PM meets with UP CM Adityanath, Governor Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Visiting Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Friday met with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here and discussed investment and business opportunities in the state.

The aspect of connecting Bhojpuri-speaking people of Mauritius to the tourist centres of Uttar Pradesh and also expanding the export of GI-tagged (geographical indication) and other products here was also discussed in the meeting, official sources said.

Adityanath felicitated Jugnauth with an 'angavastram' prepared by Kashi artisans.

A grand wooden model of the Ram temple was also gifted to him before Jugnauth left for the airport, concluding his visit to Varanasi.

The Mauritian prime minister, along with his wife Kobita Jugnauth, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Thursday evening.

During the visit, they took a round of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Pravind Jugnauth's ancestors were from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday morning, he had immersed the ashes of his father, former Mauritius prime minister Sir Anerood Jugnauth, in the Ganges amid the chanting of Vedic mantras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022