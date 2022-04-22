Russian negotiator says 'several long conversations' took place with Ukrainian side
Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 19:54 IST
Russian chief negotiator confirmed a news report that "several long conversations" took place on Friday with the head of Ukraine's delegation at peace talks between the two sides.
Vladimir Medinsky gave no details of the conversations. Earlier this week the Kremlin said Russia had submitted a new written proposal, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had neither seen nor heard about it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Vladimir Medinsky
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russia
- Kremlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 3-Ukraine seeks ruinous sanctions on Russia amid European hesitancy
Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
ANALYSIS-China's balancing act over Ukraine offers Washington a subtle 'win'
U.N. to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council over Ukraine