Russian negotiator says 'several long conversations' took place with Ukrainian side

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 19:54 IST
Russian chief negotiator confirmed a news report that "several long conversations" took place on Friday with the head of Ukraine's delegation at peace talks between the two sides.

Vladimir Medinsky gave no details of the conversations. Earlier this week the Kremlin said Russia had submitted a new written proposal, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had neither seen nor heard about it.

