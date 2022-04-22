Delhi BJP begins preparations for Rajendra Nagar bypoll

The Delhi BJP kickstarted preparations for the bypoll on Rajendra Nagar Assembly seat giving charge to workers at ward and constituency level on Friday.

The seat fell vacant last month when the sitting MLA, AAP’s Raghav Chadha, was promoted to the Rajya Sabha by his party.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta appointed party MLA from Ghonda as Assembly in-charge of Rajendra Nagar. The ward in-charges include former MLA Mahendra Nagpal(Rajendra Nagar ward), Gajendra Yadav(Indrapuri), Jai Prakash(Narayana), and Delhi BJP spokesperson Richa Pandey Mishra co-in-charge of Narayana ward.

The party will soon have booth level meetings in the constituency to mobilise its workers in election mode, said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

Earlier this month BJP national president J P Nadda participated in a ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Rajendra Nagar on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day. The constituency is dominated by Punjabi voters and was once a BJP bastion.

BJP has won the Rajendra Nagar seat four of the seven times thw Assembly polls have been held here. Since 2015, the seat is held by the AAP.

Several Delhi BJP leaders including Harish Khurana, son of former Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana, former MLA from Rajendra Nagar RP Singh, state vice president Rajendra Tiwari, and Rajesh Bhatia are being talked about as probable candidates to contend from the seat, sources from the party said.

The bypolls on the seat are expected around August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)