Left Menu

Belarus opposition leader calls for more sanctions against Lukashenko over Ukraine

"Lukashenko became an accomplice of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in this war," Tsikhanouskaya told Reuters in The Hague where she met with Dutch politicians and received an award for her work this week. "He has to share the whole responsibility," she said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 21:27 IST
Belarus opposition leader calls for more sanctions against Lukashenko over Ukraine

Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on Friday for harsher sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko who she says must share full responsibility for Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 from both Russian and Belarusian territory, in what it called a "special military operation" designed to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. "Lukashenko became an accomplice of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in this war," Tsikhanouskaya told Reuters in The Hague where she met with Dutch politicians and received an award for her work this week.

"He has to share the whole responsibility," she said. Lukashenko has said his country is unfairly labelled an accomplice in the fight. He has said Belarusian forces are not taking part and will not take part in the conflict.

The European Union, the United States and others have included Belarus in the sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia. Tsikhanouskaya said the measures should go further.

"The sanctions should be the same in strength (as those against Russia) but different structure because we don't have so many oligarchs. All the economic power is in the hands of the state sector," she said. Tsikhanouskaya, who fled her home country in 2020 after a presidential election her supporters say was rigged, warned democratic countries not to be fooled by the president's attempts to paint himself as a bystander in the conflict.

"The fact that Belarusian troops did not enter Ukraine is not the merit of Lukashenko, it is the merit of soldiers themselves who don't understand why we should fight against our brothers and sisters," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022