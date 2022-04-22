U.N. chief to visit Moscow on Monday, will meet Putin

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Moscow on Monday, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his February invasion of Ukraine, said Eri Kaneko, associate spokesperson for the U.N. chief.

Guterres will also have a working meeting and lunch with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Kaneko told reporters.

