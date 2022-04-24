Left Menu

Guwahati Municipal polls: Counting underway, BJP wins in 28 wards

As the counting of votes in 57 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in 28 wards while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won in four wards.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 24-04-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 13:25 IST
Guwahati Municipal polls: Counting underway, BJP wins in 28 wards
Visual from outside a counting center in Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the counting of votes in 57 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in 28 wards while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won in four wards. "BJP has so far won in 28 wards while its ally party AGP won in 4 wards and AAP and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) won in one each," informed an official.

The counting of votes for the GMC election began at Moniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati from 8 am. Polling in 57 wards out of 60 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation was held on April 22 as the BJP had won the other three unopposed.

The elections to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation recorded a 52.80 per cent turnout. Congress had contested the most wards at 54, followed by the ruling BJP at 50, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at 39, and the Assam Jatiya Parishad at 25.

BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) contested seven wards according to its seat-sharing arrangement with BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022