Guwahati Municipal polls: Counting underway, BJP wins in 28 wards

As the counting of votes in 57 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in 28 wards while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won in four wards. "BJP has so far won in 28 wards while its ally party AGP won in 4 wards and AAP and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) won in one each," informed an official.

The counting of votes for the GMC election began at Moniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati from 8 am. Polling in 57 wards out of 60 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation was held on April 22 as the BJP had won the other three unopposed.

The elections to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation recorded a 52.80 per cent turnout. Congress had contested the most wards at 54, followed by the ruling BJP at 50, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at 39, and the Assam Jatiya Parishad at 25.

BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) contested seven wards according to its seat-sharing arrangement with BJP. (ANI)

