Gujarat Cong leader Gadhvi joins AAP

Gujarat Congress leader Kailash Gadhvi on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party here and said he will continue to fight the ''arrogant'' BJP government in the state.

Gadhvi, a former Congress spokesperson, formally switched sides along with 300 Congress functionaries a day after meeting AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Gadhvi said the BJ[P government in Gujarat had failed to provide health and education facilities as well as safety and jobs to people, adding that the ruling dispensation had made the state a ''laboratory of politics'' during its 27-year rule.

AAP MLA in Delhi and the party's Gujarat in charge Gulab Singh Rajput said it was an encouraging sign that leaders from the BJP and the Congress were joining his party here and said more big names were headed the AAP's way in the state where polls are scheduled for later this year.

He attacked the Bhupendra Patel government over exam paper leaks that have taken place in the state recently and said his party, if voted to power, would curb such incidents.

