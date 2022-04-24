Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM attends BJP meet for second consecutive day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a meeting held at the BJP state office here on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a meeting held at the BJP state office here on Sunday. BJP National General Secretary (Organization) BL Santosh, National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, state chief Madan Kaushik and other party leaders were present at the meeting.

In this meeting, the BJP leaders who lost the assembly elections were also present. Earlier on Saturday, Dhami attended the meeting organised at the BJP's state office.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be contesting elections from the Champawat seat in the assembly by-polls. Despite BJP winning the majority in Assembly elections this year, Dhami lost the Khatima constituency seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by a margin of 6,579 votes in the state polls. However, he was given a second term as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

