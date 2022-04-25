Germany's Scholz congratulates French President Macron on win
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated pro-European Union President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday after the incumbent beat his far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin in France's presidential election.
"Your constituents also sent a strong commitment to Europe today. I am pleased that we will continue our good cooperation!" Scholz said on Twitter.
