Karnataka: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti accuses school of imposing Bible on students

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Monday accused a school administration of making it mandatory for students to carry Bible.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-04-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 13:15 IST
Spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Mohan Gowda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Monday accused a school administration of making it mandatory for students to carry Bible. State spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Mohan Gowda alleged that Clarence High School here has asked non-Christian students to compulsorily carry and read the Bible.

He said, "The declaration of the school administration to compulsorily carry and read the Bible for all students is a religious conspiracy. This is a violation of Articles 25 and 30 of the Indian Constitution. The Supreme Court has also said that no person can force religious teachings on children of other religions. This is the violation of Supreme Court as well." Gowda further said that they will complain to the Karnataka Education Minister and demand action against the school administration.

"We have raised an objection on this issue and the parents of these children are also with us. We will meet the Karnataka Education Minister soon, and raise our concern," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

