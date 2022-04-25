PM Modi thanks EC President for consenting to deliver inaugural address at Raisina Dialogue
Prime Minister thanked the EC President for consenting to deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue this year and said that he looked foward to hearing her address later in the day.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received Her Excellency Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, today.
Prime Minister thanked the EC President for consenting to deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue this year and said that he looked foward to hearing her address later in the day.
The leaders agreed that as large and vibrant democratic societies, India and Europe share similar values and a commonality of perspectives on many global issues.
They reviewed the progress in the India-EU Strategic Partnership, including the forthcoming re-commencement of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement and Investment Agreement. It was agreed to institute a high-level Trade & Technology Commission to provide political-level oversight of all aspects of the India-EU relationship, and to ensure coordination between different areas of cooperation.
The leaders had an extensive discussion on climate-related issues, including on possibilities of collaboration between India and the EU in areas like Green Hydrogen. They also discussed the continuing challenges of COVID-19 and stressed efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics in all parts of the world.
In addition, several geo-political issues of topical importance were discussed during the meeting, including the situation in Ukraine and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Ursula Von der Leyen
- European Commission
- Raisina Dialogue
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for building 75 lakes in each district to mark 75 years of Independence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on April 11: MEA.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM Narendra Modi for felicitating him; says his country desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India.
India will get a record number of doctors in the future due to the decision of having one medical college in each district of the country, says PM Narendra Modi while dedicating a hospital in Gujarat.
At this juncture, India cannot afford to remain stagnant; it has to move forward, says PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating 108-ft tall statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi via video link.