PM Modi thanks EC President for consenting to deliver inaugural address at Raisina Dialogue

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 17:17 IST
PM Modi thanks EC President for consenting to deliver inaugural address at Raisina Dialogue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received Her Excellency Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, today.

Prime Minister thanked the EC President for consenting to deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue this year and said that he looked foward to hearing her address later in the day.

The leaders agreed that as large and vibrant democratic societies, India and Europe share similar values and a commonality of perspectives on many global issues.

They reviewed the progress in the India-EU Strategic Partnership, including the forthcoming re-commencement of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement and Investment Agreement. It was agreed to institute a high-level Trade & Technology Commission to provide political-level oversight of all aspects of the India-EU relationship, and to ensure coordination between different areas of cooperation.

The leaders had an extensive discussion on climate-related issues, including on possibilities of collaboration between India and the EU in areas like Green Hydrogen. They also discussed the continuing challenges of COVID-19 and stressed efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics in all parts of the world.

In addition, several geo-political issues of topical importance were discussed during the meeting, including the situation in Ukraine and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With Inputs from PIB)

