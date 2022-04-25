Left Menu

PM Modi honoured with 'Sanman Patra' from Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with "Sanman Patra" from Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, informed BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 19:16 IST
PM Modi honoured with 'Sanman Patra' from Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with "Sanman Patra" from Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, informed BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday.

Sirsa further thanked Jathedar Kulwant Singh for honouring the Prime Minister and acknowledging his actions for the community.

"PM Narendra Modi honoured with "Sanman Patra" from Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib (one of 5 Takhts). It reflects the respect and affection he has earned from Sikh Sangat. We thank revered Jathedar Kulwant Singh for honouring our PM and acknowledging his actions for the community," Sirsa said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022